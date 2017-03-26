Things You Need To Know If You Have Cancer

There are 4 stages of ovarian cancer. In stage I the cancer is confined to one or both ovaries. In stage II it has spread outside of the ovaries to the uterus or fallopian tubes. In Stage III the cancer has spread outside of the pelvic area but still within the abdomen. Stage IV means the cancer has started to spread throughout the body.

It is quite normal for cancer patients to feel unattractive. Self-esteem is at an all-time low and nothing seems to be right. This is a great time to pamper yourself! When you are feeling well enough, take a friend and go out to lunch. Get your nails done, or shop for a new outfit. Doing normal, everyday activities can make you feel like part of life again and change your whole attitude!

Laughter is a great way to cope with cancer. Many people find it hard to find humor in their life after they have been diagnosed with cancer but if you have humor in your life, you will feel stronger overall. The more you laugh the better chance you have of fighting the cancer.

You should join a support group when you have been diagnosed with cancer. You will be able to meet people who have been through what you are going through. You will be able to learn how they got through their situation and the things they did to cope. It can be very useful and helpful.

Seeking support from a support group is important when you are battling cancer and getting help. You will be able to learn valuable information from people who have already been in your shoes. They will be able to tell you what they went through and what things really worked for them.

Immediately after your cancer diagnosis, begin investigating insurance options. Look into whether or not your state gives assistance to people suffering from cancer. You may also want to research The Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans With Disabilities Act; it is important to make sure you are covered during this time.

Someone with cancer is going to want and need their time alone, so you have to know when to back off and to give a person some space. Having pride is important to everyone and sometimes, people do not want you to see them so vulnerable. Respect their request for privacy or you might be pushed away completely.

For women to prevent against contracting certain types of cancer, it is important to avoid taking any type of menopausal hormonal treatments or therapy for extended periods. If you do need these types of hormone treatments, make sure you're only receiving what you need. Do not make these hormones a way of life for you.

The life you had before cancer may seem like a distant memory as the battle wages on, but always cling to your past to remind yourself of what you have to look forward to in the future. Keep old pictures and old videos around to remind yourself that cancer is not all there is in life for you. A positive view of the future is good for for your health.

Learn self testing methods for detecting breast cancer. Breast cancer is a leading cause of death in women of all ages, and can be identified early through regular breast exams that you can perform at home. If you are able to detect breast cancer early, you could avoid it advancing in stage to a point where your life is in danger.

They say that eating an apple a day will keep the doctor away, but eating an onion a day can actually keep cancer at bay. Because of the large amount of antioxidants founds in onions, eating them regularly can help to eliminate free radicals from your body and thus help you to prevent contracting cancer.

The odds are great that your hair is going to fall out when you undergo chemotherapy, so you can initiate this process instead of being a victim to it. Shave your head in advance and you will reclaim the power here. You can make the choice instead of allowing chemo to make it for you.

Many women will put off getting a mammogram because they are afraid of the results. It is scary thinking that you may be diagnosed with cancer but it is far more scary to not have the screening done. The earlier you catch it the better your chances of beating it!

There is a lot that can be done to fight cancer. Of course, it is strongly recommended that you get treted for cancer by an experienced oncologist. Nonetheless, there are mant strategies that you can implement yourself. Most of all, maintain a positive attitude, and be determined to enjoy each and every day of life.